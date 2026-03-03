Road Conditions for March 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick, slush with snowfall from the Utah state Line to Evanston
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. The estimated opening time is between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Slick in sports with snowfall between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Wet, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick, slush with snowfall, limited visibility at Elk Mountain
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, fog between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Wet with rain between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Wet with rain from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Wet with rain at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick in spots, slush with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, fog between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Wet with Rain from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet from Alcova to WY 487
  • Wet between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with snowfall from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick with snowfall from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

