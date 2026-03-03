Road Conditions for March 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick, slush with snowfall from the Utah state Line to Evanston
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. The estimated opening time is between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in sports with snowfall between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick, slush with snowfall, limited visibility at Elk Mountain
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, fog between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Wet, slick in spots with fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet, slick in spots with fog between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Wet with rain between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Wet with rain from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet with rain at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots, slush with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots, slush with snowfall, fog between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet with Rain from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet from Alcova to WY 487
- Wet between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with snowfall from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with snowfall from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT