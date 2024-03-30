Road Conditions for March 30th, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Wet with snowfall between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Wet with snowfall near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice]
- Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Wet, slick in sports, slush with snowfall from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Slick with snowfall from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235.
- Wet, slick in spots, slush with snowfall at Elk Mountain.
- Slick with snowfall across Arlington.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with snowfall, fog, limited visibility from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick with snowfall, fog, limited visibility between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Wet with fog, limited visibility between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Wet by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and WY 351.
- Wet with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Wet with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Wet with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Wet with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Wet with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Wet with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson.
- Wet with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT