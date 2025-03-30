Road Conditions for March 30th, 2025 at 8:05 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry with Fog from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]

I-80 East

  • Dry with Dangerous Winds Extreme Blow Over Risk from Creston Junction to Rawlins [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [I 80/US 287/US 30 from milepost 235.000 to 235.650 Width restriction: 13 ft]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog at Elk Mountain [I 80/US 287/US 30 from milepost 235.000 to 235.650 Width restriction: 13 ft]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Wet with Snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Wet with Snowfall by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Wet, Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Wet, Slick in Spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Wet between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet, Slick in Spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [Black Ice]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Wet from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet with Snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet with Limited Visibility between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Wet with Snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Wet with Snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet with Snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet with Snowfall between Alcova to WY 487
  • Wet with Snowfall between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry with Fog between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, Slick in Spots from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line.
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Wet with Snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

