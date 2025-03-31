Road Conditions for March 31st, 2025 at 7:25 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with Fog from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Wet with Fog between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Wet between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet with Snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Wet between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [I 80/US 287/US 30 from milepost 235.000 to 235.650 Width restriction: 13 ft]
- Wet, Slick in Spots at Elk Mountain [I 80/US 287/US 30 from milepost 235.000 to 235.650 Width restriction: 13 ft]
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. [Black Ice]
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet with Fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Wet with Fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Wet with Fog between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet with Fog by Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet with Snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet with Snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Wet with Snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet with Snowfall Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [Black Ice]
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Wet with Snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry with Fog from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with Fog from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet with Snowfall from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line.
- Slick in Spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT