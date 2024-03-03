Road Conditions for March 3rd, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Slick in spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Slick in spots between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Slick from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
  • Slick over Elk Mountain
  • Slick across Arlington.
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Slick in spots from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick with strong winds, black ice Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Slick with strong winds, black ice between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry with strong winds by Cheyenne

US 191

  • CLOSED between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • CLOSED between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in spots, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow, black ice between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick, drifted snow with blowing snow, black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick, black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
  • Slick, black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
  • Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with strong winds Alcoa to WY 487
  • Dry with strong winds WY 487 to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

