Road Conditions for March 3rd, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick in spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Slick in spots between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Slick from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Slick over Elk Mountain
- Slick across Arlington.
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with strong winds, black ice Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with strong winds, black ice between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry with strong winds by Cheyenne
US 191
- CLOSED between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- CLOSED between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in spots, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots with blowing snow, black ice between Farson and WY 351
- Slick, drifted snow with blowing snow, black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with snowfall, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick, black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick, black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds Alcoa to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
