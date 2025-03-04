Road Conditions for March 4th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with Snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Wet between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick, Drifted Snow, Slush with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet with Snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall at Elk Mountain
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Dry between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in Spots with Fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with strong winds by Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet with Snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick with Snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick with Snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick with Snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibilitybetween Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT