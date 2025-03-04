Road Conditions for March 4th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet with Snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Wet between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick, Drifted Snow, Slush with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Wet with Snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall at Elk Mountain
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in Spots with Fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry with strong winds by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet with Snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick with Snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Slick with Snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick with Snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibilitybetween Alcova to WY 487
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet, Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

