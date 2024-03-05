Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

I-80 West
- Slick in spots and black ice between the Utah state line and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Dry between Exit 39 and Sweetwater County Line
- Dry with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Airport and Baxter Roads and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 158 and Rawlins
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Rawlins and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Laramie
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Cheyenne
- Dry near Cheyenne
US 191
- Road closed due to winter conditions as of March 4 at 3:30 p.m. between MM 513 and MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate, as well as between the Utah state line and MM 513 The estimated opening time is unknown
- Wet with strong winds between MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct
- Slick with black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with black ice and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Slick with black ice between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Rawlins and MM 23
- Dry between MM 23 and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap to Independence Rock and through Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Fremont/Sublette County line
- Slick in spots with strong winds and black ice between Fremont/Sublette County Line and MM 47
- Slick in spots between MM 47 and MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT