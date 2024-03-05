Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Slick in spots and black ice between the Utah state line and Exit 39, WY 412/414
  • Dry between Exit 39 and Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Airport and Baxter Roads and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 158 and Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Rawlins and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
  • Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Laramie
  • Slick in spots between Laramie and Cheyenne
  • Dry near Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road closed due to winter conditions as of March 4 at 3:30 p.m. between MM 513 and MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate, as well as between the Utah state line and MM 513 The estimated opening time is unknown
  • Wet with strong winds between MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick with black ice and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Slick with black ice between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Rawlins and MM 23
  • Dry between MM 23 and Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap to Independence Rock and through Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Fremont/Sublette County line
  • Slick in spots with strong winds and black ice between Fremont/Sublette County Line and MM 47
  • Slick in spots between MM 47 and MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

