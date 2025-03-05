Road Conditions for March 5th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry with strong winds at Elk Mountain
- Dry with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Dry with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet, Drifted Snow, Slush between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet, Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in Spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT