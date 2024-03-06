Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick and slush with snowfall between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189
  • Slick, slush with snowfall, and blowing snow between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
  • Dry with snowfall between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
  • Dry from Exit 39, WY 412/414 to Sweetwater County Line, and all the way to Exit 235, Walcott Jct

I-80 East

  • Dry with strong winds from Exit 235, Walcott Jct to Larmie
  • Dry between Laramie and Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road closed due to winter conditions as of March 4 at 3:30 p.m. between MM 513 and MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate, as well as between the Utah state line and MM 513 The estimated opening time is unknown
  • Wet between MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Wet and slick in spots between Rock Springs and WY 351
  • Wet between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds between Pathfinder Road and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Farson and US 287 / WY 789. Closed to light, high profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

