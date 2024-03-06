Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick and slush with snowfall between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189
- Slick, slush with snowfall, and blowing snow between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Dry with snowfall between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Dry from Exit 39, WY 412/414 to Sweetwater County Line, and all the way to Exit 235, Walcott Jct
I-80 East
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 235, Walcott Jct to Larmie
- Dry between Laramie and Cheyenne
US 191
- Road closed due to winter conditions as of March 4 at 3:30 p.m. between MM 513 and MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate, as well as between the Utah state line and MM 513 The estimated opening time is unknown
- Wet between MM 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Wet and slick in spots between Rock Springs and WY 351
- Wet between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds between Pathfinder Road and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Farson and US 287 / WY 789. Closed to light, high profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted
For full road conditions visit WYDOT