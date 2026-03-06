Road Conditions for March 6, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry at Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick with snowfall between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Wet, slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall with Rain from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
- Wet with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick. drifted snow with snowfall from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [CHAIN LAW – LEVEL 1]
- Slick, drifted snow with nowfall from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [CHAIN LAW – LEVEL 1]
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT