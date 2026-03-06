Road Conditions for March 6, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Dry at Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Slick with snowfall between Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visbility from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
  • Wet, slick in spots, slush with snowfall, limited visibility at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall with Rain from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
  • Wet with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick. drifted snow with snowfall from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [CHAIN LAW – LEVEL 1]
  • Slick, drifted snow with nowfall from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [CHAIN LAW – LEVEL 1]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

