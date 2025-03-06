Road Conditions for March 6th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with snowfall Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick, Slush with Snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet with snowfall Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick with Snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with Snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick with Snowfall at Elk Mountain
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick with Snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with Snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick with Snowfall from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick with Snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet with snowfall by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet, Drifted Snow, Slush between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Limited Visibility from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Limited Visibility Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Alcova to WY 487
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with snowfall, fog between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT