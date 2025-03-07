Road Conditions for March 7th, 2025 at 7:45 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, Slick in Spots from the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [Black Ice]
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick with Snowfall at Elk Mountain
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Farson and WY 351 [Black Ice]
  • Slick with Snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale [Black Ice]
  • Slick with Drifted Snow, Blowing Snow between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [Black Ice]
  • Slick with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole [Black Ice]

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with Snowfall, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick with Snowfall, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Lamont and Muddy Gap [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Limited Visibility from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Alcova to WY 487
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Slick with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson [Black Ice]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

