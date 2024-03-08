Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry with snowfall between Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots and black ice between Evanston and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Wet between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Dry between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, and black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick with snowfall and black ice between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Point of Rocks and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
- Dry between Exit 158, Tipton Rd and Wamsutter
- Wet between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct
- Dry with snowfall between Exit 187, Creston Jct and Rawlins
I-80 East
- Sick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
- Slick between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
- Slick with snowfall from Laramie through Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with fog between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots, falling rock and black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Dry with fog, limited visibility between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry with snowfall between Rawlins and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
- Dry from the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line to Mile Marker 47. Level 1 chain law is in effect
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. Level 1 chain law is in effect
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
