Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry with snowfall between Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots and black ice between Evanston and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
  • Wet between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
  • Dry between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, and black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Slick with snowfall and black ice between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Point of Rocks and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
  • Dry between Exit 158, Tipton Rd and Wamsutter
  • Wet between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct
  • Dry with snowfall between Exit 187, Creston Jct and Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Sick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
  • Slick between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall from Laramie through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with fog between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Wet, slick in spots, falling rock and black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Dry with fog, limited visibility between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with snowfall between Rawlins and Pathfinder Rd
  • Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
  • Dry from the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line to Mile Marker 47. Level 1 chain law is in effect
  • Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. Level 1 chain law is in effect
  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 3rd, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 3rd, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.