Road Conditions for March 8, 2026, at 6:45 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with dangerous winds at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with dangerous winds between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with dangerous winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Slick with dangerous winds from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots with rain between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry with strong winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry with fog between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure ]
- Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT