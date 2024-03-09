Road Conditions for March 9, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 9, 2024 at 7 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry from Rawlins through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Dry between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Dry with fog between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry from Rawlins to Casper

Southpass

  • Dry to Farson through Southpass

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 5, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.