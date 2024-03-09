Road Conditions for March 9, 2024 at 7 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry from Rawlins through Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Dry between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Dry with fog between Hoback Jct and Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry from Rawlins to Casper
Southpass
- Dry to Farson through Southpass
For full road conditions visit WYDOT