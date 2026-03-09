Road Conditions for March 9, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds Lamont and Muddy Gap [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry with dangerous winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots, blowing snow from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry with snowfall, blowing snow from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure
  • Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

