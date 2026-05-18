Road Conditions for May 18, 2026, at 7:12 a.m.

Road Conditions for May 18, 2026, at 7:12 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Fog from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Wet with Rain, Dangerous Winds between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads [Extreme Blow Over Risk] [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [As of May 18 at 06:05 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter [As of May 18 at 06:05 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]

I-80 East

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Creston Junction to Rawlins. [As of May 18 at 06:05 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. [As of May 18 at 04:50 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions over risk at Elk Mountain. [As of May 18 at 04:50 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. [As of May 18 at 04:50 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Cove Road and Quealy Dome. [As of May 18 at 04:50 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Quealy Dome to Laramie. [As of May 18 at 04:50 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road. [Extreme Blow Over Risk] [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds.]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road. [Extreme Blow Over Risk] [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds.]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Rain, Dangerous Winds, Fog from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [Extreme Blow Over Risk] [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds.]
  • Wet with Rain in Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Wet with Snowfall between Farson and WY 351
  • Wet between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Wet from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet with Snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
  • Wet with Snowfall Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23. [As of May 18 at 05:37 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont. [As of May 18 at 05:39 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Lamont and Muddy Gap. [As of May 18 at 06:01 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock. [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road. [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Wet, Slush with Snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility from Alcova to WY 487. [No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between WY 487 to Casper. [No Unnecessary Travel]

South Pass

  • Wet with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line. As of May 18 at 02:15 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. As of May 18 at 02:09 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. As of May 18 at 02:09 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. As of May 18 at 02:09 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

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