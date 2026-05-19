Road Conditions for May 19, 2026, at 6:07 a.m.

Road Conditions for May 19, 2026, at 6:07 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry with fog between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility over risk at Elk Mountain. [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
  • Slick in Spots between Cove Road and Quealy Dome.
  • Slick in Spots from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road.
  • Wet with Snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.
  • Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry with Rain in Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Wet, slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Wet, slick in spots from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
  • Wet with Snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Wet from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Wet from Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Wet from Alcova to WY 487.
  • Wet between WY 487 to Casper.

South Pass

  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line.
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

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