Road Conditions for May 19, 2026, at 6:07 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry with fog between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility over risk at Elk Mountain. [BLACK ICE]
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
- Slick in Spots between Cove Road and Quealy Dome.
- Slick in Spots from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road.
- Wet with Snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry with Rain in Cheyenne.
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet, slick in spots from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Wet with Snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Wet from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Wet from Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Wet from Alcova to WY 487.
- Wet between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line.
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT