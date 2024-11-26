Road Conditions for November 26th, 2024 at 10:32 a.m.

I-80 West

Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and fog between the Utah state line and Evanston.

Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.

Slick near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.

Slick with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.

Slick with snowfall by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.

Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

Slick in spots with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.

Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.

Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow and snowfall and black ice at Elk Mountain.

Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow across Arlington.

Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.

Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.

Wet, slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Wet from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.

Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.

Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.

Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.

Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.

Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.

Slick in spots with snowfall and fog between Farson and WY 351.

Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.

Slick with snowfall and fog between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.

Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]

Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.

Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.

Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.

Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.

Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.

Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.

Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.

Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.

Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson.

Slick in spots with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.

Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT