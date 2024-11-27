Road Conditions for November 27th, 2024 at 6:43 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with fog between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick, drifted snow with blowing snow by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick from Wamsutter to Creston Junction. [Black Ice Advisory]
I-80 East
- Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Slick in sports with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick with snowfall and limited visibility at Elk Mountain. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow across Arlington.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall and fog between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole. [Black Ice Advisory]
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23. [No Unnecessary Travel Advisory]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
