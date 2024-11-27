Road Conditions for November 27th, 2024 at 6:43 a.m.

I-80 West

Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick with fog between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick, drifted snow with blowing snow by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick from Wamsutter to Creston Junction. [Black Ice Advisory]

I-80 East

Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins.

Slick in sports with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.

Slick with snowfall and limited visibility at Elk Mountain. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick with snowfall and blowing snow across Arlington.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.

Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.

Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.

Slick with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne.

US 191

Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.

Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.

Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.

Slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.

Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351.

Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick with snowfall and fog between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]

Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole. [Black Ice Advisory]

Rawlins to Casper

Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23. [No Unnecessary Travel Advisory]

Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.

Slick in spots with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.

Slick in spots with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.

Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.

Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.

Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.

Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.

Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

