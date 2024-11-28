Road Conditions for November 28th, 2024 at 5:43 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry with fog and limited visibility between the Utah state line and Evanston.

Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.

Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.

Slick in spots with fog between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.

Slick in spots by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.

Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

The road conditions report is brought to you by:

I-80 East

Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.

Dry with strong winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.

Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow at Elk Mountain. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow across Arlington. [Black Ice Advisory]

Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.

Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.

Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.

Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.

Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

Slick with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502. [No Unnecessary Travel Advisory]

Slick with drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513. [No Unnecessary Travel Advisory]

between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513. [No Unnecessary Travel Advisory] Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.

Wet and slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd, and Farson.

Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351.

Wet and slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.

Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock and Black Ice Advisory]

Slick in spots between Hoback Junction and Jackson Hole. [Black Ice Advisory]

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.

Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.

Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.

Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.

Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.

Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.

Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.

Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.

Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

Wet and slick in spots with fog between WY 372 and Farson.

Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.

Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT