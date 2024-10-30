Road Conditions for October 30th, 2024 at 6:52 a.m.

Road Conditions for October 30th, 2024 at 6:52 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and fog between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick with snowfall between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
  • Slick with snowfall near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
  • Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
  • Slick in spots by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
  • Slick, black ice from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

The road conditions report is brought to you by:

I-80 East

  • Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND at Elk Mountain.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND across Arlington.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Wet between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Wet with fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Wet with fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Wet with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Wet with fog by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Slick in spots, slush and snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Wet, slick in spots, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Wet, Slick in spots, black ice between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots and snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • CLOSED between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots with strong winds, fog between WY 372 and Farson.
  • CLOSED between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • CLOSED between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • CLOSED between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Unseasonably Warm Fall to be Disrupted

Unseasonably Warm Fall to be Disrupted

Road Conditions for April 8, 2024 at 5:52 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 8, 2024 at 5:52 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 7, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 7, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 6, 2024 at 6:23 a.m.

Road Conditions for April 6, 2024 at 6:23 a.m.