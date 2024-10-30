Road Conditions for October 30th, 2024 at 6:52 a.m.

I-80 West

Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and fog between the Utah state line and Evanston.

Slick with snowfall between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.

Slick with snowfall near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.

Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.

Slick in spots by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.

Slick, black ice from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.

I-80 East

Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.

CLOSED WESTBOUND between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.

CLOSED WESTBOUND at Elk Mountain.

CLOSED WESTBOUND across Arlington.

CLOSED WESTBOUND between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.

CLOSED WESTBOUND from Quealy Dome to Laramie.

Wet between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Wet with fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.

Wet with fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Wet with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.

Wet with fog by Cheyenne.

US 191

Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.

Wet, slick in spots with fog between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.

Slick in spots, slush and snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.

Wet, slick in spots, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.

Slick with snowfall, black ice between Farson and WY 351.

Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.

Slick with snowfall, black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.

Wet, Slick in spots, black ice between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.

Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]

Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

Slick in spots and snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.

Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.

Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Lamont and Muddy Gap.

CLOSED between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.

Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.

Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.

Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.

Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.

Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

Wet, slick in spots with strong winds, fog between WY 372 and Farson.

CLOSED between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.

CLOSED between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.

CLOSED between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

