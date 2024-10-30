Road Conditions for October 30th, 2024 at 6:52 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and fog between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick with snowfall between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39.
- Slick with snowfall near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd.
- Slick, slush with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd.
- Slick in spots by the Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks.
- Slick, black ice from Wamsutter to Creston Junction.
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- CLOSED WESTBOUND between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- CLOSED WESTBOUND at Elk Mountain.
- CLOSED WESTBOUND across Arlington.
- CLOSED WESTBOUND between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- CLOSED WESTBOUND from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Wet between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Wet with fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Wet with fog from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Wet with fog by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Wet, slick in spots with fog between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick in spots, slush and snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Wet, slick in spots, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick with snowfall, black ice between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick with snowfall, black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Wet, Slick in spots, black ice between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots and snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick with snowfall, no unnecessary travel between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- CLOSED between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, no unnecessary travel from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Drifted snow, slush with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Wet, slick in spots with strong winds, fog between WY 372 and Farson.
- CLOSED between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- CLOSED between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- CLOSED between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT
