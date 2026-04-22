Road-Heavy Finish Awaits GRHS, RSHS

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Green River and Rock Springs soccer teams enter the final stretch of their schedules this week.

Green River faces a road-heavy finish, with all five of its remaining matches away from home. Rock Springs, meanwhile, has five games left as well but only one remaining on their home field, the home games vs. Green River.

The week begins Thursday with Green River traveling to Evanston for conference matchups, with the girls scheduled for 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. Rock Springs will also face Evanston, making the trip Friday for games at the same times.

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Green River will then continue its road swing Saturday at Riverton, where the No. 5-ranked Lady Wolves face No. 4 Riverton at 11 a.m., followed by the No. 5-ranked Wolves at 1 p.m.

Green River enters the week at 5-3-1 on the girls’ side and 6-3 for the boys, looking to maintain strong positioning in Class 4A as the postseason approaches.

Rock Springs sits at 2-5-2 (girls) and 2-7 (boys), aiming to break a winless stretch and build momentum before regional play.

With limited opportunities remaining, each match carries increased importance. Green River will look to navigate a challenging stretch entirely on the road, while Rock Springs continues its push to find consistency and close the regular season on a positive note.