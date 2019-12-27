Road Impact Conditions Forecast to Get Worse Toward New Year

CHEYENNE — In case you hadn’t noticed, winter driving conditions have returned to Wyoming.

The Road Impact Forecast is calling for more snow and the highest impacts to be seen on the eastern and southeastern parts of the state.

Extremely icy conditions with blowing snow, black ice and colder temperatures will continue tonight through Sunday. Heavy fog and low visibility conditions are expected across the central and western parts Wyoming.

While the biggest impacts of this storm will be felt on the eastern side of the state into Nebraska and South Dakota, WYDOT is warning that travel could be difficult all over the Cowboy State.

Holiday travelers are urged to prepare for emergency when traveling over the weekend and into the new year. Check the WYDOT Road and Travel website before you travel.