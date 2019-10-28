Road Impact Forecast Calls for Bitter Cold Temperatures Through Wednesday

Brace yourself for bitter cold temperatures over the next several days as an arctic front moves in throughout the Cowboy State today through Wednesday.

We’re going to be experiencing severe cold and dangerously cold wind chill factors during this stretch for this time of year. Impacts along I-25 and I-80 will be the highest, and expect the most treacherous stretches along the I-80 corridor between Arlington and Laramie.

Be sure to check your Wyoming Road and Travel updates before making any plans, and always be prepared for hazardous conditions on our local highways and interstates.

Here is the latest Road Impact Forecast from WYDOT.