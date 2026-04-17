Road Trip Turns Challenging in Jackson

Road Trip Turns Challenging in Jackson

Izzy Gibbons. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter

JACKSON — The Rock Springs soccer teams faced a tough road test Thursday, falling to top-ranked Jackson in snowy conditions during conference play.

The Lady Tigers were shut out 6-0, while the Tigers boys fell 10-1 as Jackson completed the sweep.

In the girls match, Jackson’s offense was led by Ruby Hoelscher, who recorded a hat trick as one of four goal scorers for the Lady Broncs in the win. The boys game followed a similar pattern, with Jackson controlling play throughout in a 10-1 victory.

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The games were played in snowy conditions, adding another layer of difficulty for Rock Springs against the top-ranked teams in Class 4A.

As of publication, Green River’s home games against Jackson scheduled for Friday remain on. However, other local events have been impacted by weather, including a golf invite Friday, a tennis quad on Saturday, and previously postponed softball games, all of which have been delayed.

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