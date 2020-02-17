Roadhouse 307 Applies for Renewal of Bar & Grill Liquor License

NOTICE

CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS

Notice is further given that the following applicant filed a renewal application for the period April l, 2020, through March 3l, 2021, for a Bar and Grill Liquor License in the Office of the City Clerk of the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The date of filing, the name of said applicant, and the description of the place or premises which the applicant desires to use as the place of sale are set forth below as follows:

Date of Filing– February 6, 2020

Applicant– Roadhouse 307 LLC dba Roadhouse 307

Description of Premises in Rock Springs, Wyoming– 404 N Street; Lots l,2,3,4, and 5, Block 15 of the Clark Addition

Protests, if any there be, against the issuance of this license, will be heard at the hour of 7 p.m. on the 18th day of February, 2020, in the City Council Chambers, 212 D Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.



Dated this 10th day of February, 2020

Matthew L. McBurnett, City Clerk

Publication Date: February 17, 2020

Paid Legal Notice - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like post a legal notice similar to this, get in touch at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.