Roadtripping the Cowboy State: Foodies, History Buffs, and Nature’s Friends

Wyoming is a vast state with open lands and stretching skies that, during the summer, makes for a grand roadtrip.

Whether looking for your new favorite food stop, to satisfy that history buff buried in your soul, or to capture the nature of the land and reset your inner self, Wyoming just needs a quick drive-around to fulfill your need.

SweetwaterNOW’s route takes you clockwise through the state starting from Rock Springs. The trip takes a total of 24 hours and 45 minutes of driving time with, at most, 3 hours and 45 minutes between each stop. The route takes you to Kemmerer, Lander, Dubois, through Yellowstone National Park to Cody, Thermopolis, through Basin and Greybull to Sheridan, Buffalo, Gillette, Newcastle, Casper, Wheatland, Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins before getting you home to Rock Springs or Green River.

For driver safety, always travel with at least one other person. Do not drive for more than four hours at a time. Please make sure someone back home knows where you are, what you’re doing, and how you’re doing.

SweetwaterNOW’s route has been planned out on Google Maps in Part One, taking you from Rock Springs to Sheridan, and in Part Two, from Sheridan to Rock Springs.

Left Photo: Roadtrip route Part One. Right Photo: Roadtrip route Part Two.

For the Foodies

What’s a roadtrip without food and a good drink? For everyone that enjoys trying something new and tasting new flavors, we’ve put together a small list of stops to fill your stomachs at for each location!

Kemmerer : Place on Pine, Scroungy Moose Pizza, and Kettle Restaurant

: Place on Pine, Scroungy Moose Pizza, and Kettle Restaurant Lander : Cowfish, Oxbow Restaurant, and The Lander Bar

: Cowfish, Oxbow Restaurant, and The Lander Bar Dubois : Crooked Creek Ranch, The V Cafe, and the Rustic Pine Tavern

: Crooked Creek Ranch, The V Cafe, and the Rustic Pine Tavern Cody : Irma Restaurant and Grille, Cody Steakhouse, and Granny’s Restaurant

: Irma Restaurant and Grille, Cody Steakhouse, and Granny’s Restaurant Thermopolis : Thermopolis Safari Club, The Crow Bar, and One Eyed Buffalo

: Thermopolis Safari Club, The Crow Bar, and One Eyed Buffalo Sheridan : Frackelton’s, Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, and PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

: Frackelton’s, Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, and PO News & Flagstaff Cafe Buffalo : Bozeman Trail Steak House, Busy Bee Cafe, and South Fork Mountain Lodge Restaurant

: Bozeman Trail Steak House, Busy Bee Cafe, and South Fork Mountain Lodge Restaurant Gillette : The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, and The Railyard Gillette

: The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant, and The Railyard Gillette Newcastle : Isabella’s, Donna’s Mainstreet Diner, and The Antlers

: Isabella’s, Donna’s Mainstreet Diner, and The Antlers Casper : Fire Rock Steakhouse & Grill, Eggington’s, and Silver Fox Restaurant

: Fire Rock Steakhouse & Grill, Eggington’s, and Silver Fox Restaurant Wheatland : Windy Peaks Brewery & Steakhouse, Vimbo’s Restaurant & Lounge, and Western Sky’s Family Diner

: Windy Peaks Brewery & Steakhouse, Vimbo’s Restaurant & Lounge, and Western Sky’s Family Diner Cheyenne : Sanford’s Grub & Pub, T Toe’s Steakhouse & Saloon, and The Albany

: Sanford’s Grub & Pub, T Toe’s Steakhouse & Saloon, and The Albany Laramie : Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Sweet Melissa Cafe, and Crowbar & Grill

: Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Sweet Melissa Cafe, and Crowbar & Grill Rawlins: Buck’s Sports Grill, Big City Bar & Grill, and Cappy’s Restaurant & Bar

History Buffer

You can’t go anywhere without looking into the local history. History buffs can confirm! Each location has it’s own unique stories to tell and you should take advantage of them for either yourself, or the little ones you might have brought along with you!

Kemmerer : J.C. Penney House, Ulrich’s Fossil Gallery, and the Fossil Butte National Monument

: J.C. Penney House, Ulrich’s Fossil Gallery, and the Fossil Butte National Monument Lander : Museum of the American West, Lander Downtown Historic District, and Remount County Pioneer Museum

: Museum of the American West, Lander Downtown Historic District, and Remount County Pioneer Museum Dubois : Petroglyphs at Whiskey Basin, National Museum of Military Vehicles, and Dubois Museum

: Petroglyphs at Whiskey Basin, National Museum of Military Vehicles, and Dubois Museum Cody : Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Old Trail town, and Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park

: Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Old Trail town, and Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park Thermopolis : Hot Springs County Museum & Cultural Center, Legend Rock Petroglyph Site, and the historical downtown area

: Hot Springs County Museum & Cultural Center, Legend Rock Petroglyph Site, and the historical downtown area Sheridan : Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site, the Connor Battlefield, and the Museum at the Bighorns

: Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site, the Connor Battlefield, and the Museum at the Bighorns Buffalo : Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, Hoofprints of the Past Museum, and Hole-in-the-Wall

: Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, Hoofprints of the Past Museum, and Hole-in-the-Wall Gillette : Campbell County Rockville Museum, Front Relics & Auto Museum, Eagle Butte Coal Mine

: Campbell County Rockville Museum, Front Relics & Auto Museum, Eagle Butte Coal Mine Newcastle : Anna Miller Museum, Weston County Courthouse, and the Beaver Creek Loop tour

: Anna Miller Museum, Weston County Courthouse, and the Beaver Creek Loop tour Casper : Fort Caspar Museum, the Bishop House, and Independence Rock

: Fort Caspar Museum, the Bishop House, and Independence Rock Wheatland : Laramie Peak Museum, Register Cliff, and Fort Laramie

: Laramie Peak Museum, Register Cliff, and Fort Laramie Cheyenne : Cheyenne Depot Museum, Wyoming State Museum, and Historic Governor’s Mansion

: Cheyenne Depot Museum, Wyoming State Museum, and Historic Governor’s Mansion Laramie : Laramie Plains Museum at the Ivinson Mansion, the American Heritage Center, and the Laramie Railroad Depot

: Laramie Plains Museum at the Ivinson Mansion, the American Heritage Center, and the Laramie Railroad Depot Rawlins: Frontier Prison, Carbon County Museum, and Rawlins Interpretive Trail

Nature’s Friends

You don’t drive anywhere and not plan to see the scenes through your car windows. Why not step out into it too? Here are some natural spaces in each pitstop you take along this roadtrip!

Kemmerer : Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Hams Fork River, and Lake Viva Naughton

: Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Hams Fork River, and Lake Viva Naughton Lander : Sink Canyon State Park, Popo Agie Falls Trail, and Wild Iris Wall

: Sink Canyon State Park, Popo Agie Falls Trail, and Wild Iris Wall Dubois : Wind River Lake, Jade Lake Trail, and Whiskey Mountain and Lake Louise Trails

: Wind River Lake, Jade Lake Trail, and Whiskey Mountain and Lake Louise Trails Cody : Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, and Clarks Fork Yellowstone River

: Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, and Clarks Fork Yellowstone River Thermopolis : Hot Springs State Park

: Hot Springs State Park Sheridan : Welch Ranch Recreation Area and Black Tooth Park

: Welch Ranch Recreation Area and Black Tooth Park Buffalo : Clear Creek Trail System, Brush Creek Trail, and Firebox Park

: Clear Creek Trail System, Brush Creek Trail, and Firebox Park Gillette : Red Rock Trails, Field of Dreams Loop, and Gillette Fishing Lake

: Red Rock Trails, Field of Dreams Loop, and Gillette Fishing Lake Newcastle : Roughneck Falls, Jewl Cave National Monument, and Needles Eye Tunnel

: Roughneck Falls, Jewl Cave National Monument, and Needles Eye Tunnel Casper : Garden Creek Falls, Morad Park, and Seminole Dam

: Garden Creek Falls, Morad Park, and Seminole Dam Wheatland : Guernsey State Park, Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Park, and Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area

: Guernsey State Park, Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Park, and Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area Cheyenne : Curt Gowdy State Park and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area

: Curt Gowdy State Park and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area Laramie : Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse EvoSanctuary, and Happy Jack Trailhead

: Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse EvoSanctuary, and Happy Jack Trailhead Rawlins: Rawlins Springs Park

A Playlist from Wyoming Arts Council

No roadtrip is complete without a playlist blaring through your speakers! The Wyoming Arts Council created its playlist for summer 2025 and included podcasts as well.

Songs include:

Nicholas Cantine | Drift

Screen Door Porch | Morning Sun

Peter Blomberg | South 22nd (ellington version)

Beth Vanderborgh with Thertesa Bogard | Amoroso – Valse Lente, Op. 160

Walk the Doctor | The Metaphysical

Hoi Ann | Ms. Wishi-Washi

Box Elder | Origami Bats

Six Below Zero | Nihilistic

Jeff & Ryan | Mogwai

Stay Awhile | Probably Guy Mowing

YOTP | Fifth Direction

Days Long Gone | By the Way

Pleasure People | Afraid

Kaspen Haley and Boxelder Stomp | One Mile Closer

A Band Named Sue | Let Yourself Be

Dave Munsick | This Old Town

Buffalo Bill Boycott | Secret Stash

Cory McDaniel Duo | Wicked Chicken

De Gringos Y Gremmies | Pisolino a Una Cascata

Zach | Dreaming Real Life

Chris Alma Jose | Me and My Samsonite

Inland Isle | Born Ahead

Hilary Camino | Release Your Grip

Jamie Hansen | Expectations

Livvy Wilson | Six Strings

Kalyn Beasley | Had to Go There

Tris Munsick & The Innocents | Wild Child

Patrick W Stafford | Johnson County

Strumbucket | Friends Like You

Jason Lenyer Buchanan | If the Creek Don’t Rise

Liam and Layne | Cheyenne

Banditti | Belle Fourche

Jordan Hoff | Before the First Snow

Benyaro | Time With Yourself

Suggested podcasts are: