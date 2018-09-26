Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Comes to Western’s Theater

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” to run October 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 pm with a matinee on October 6 at 2 pm.

The performance is a musical adaptation of the classic children’s novel about an orphaned boy, five gigantic insects, and the adventure of a lifetime.



About James and the Giant Peach

The original 1961 story of James and the Giant Peach comes to life with Tony-nominated songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. James is an orphan who learns that he has “two atrocious aunts” who live in Dover, England.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

When the aunts force James to chop down the old peach tree in the yard, he meets a magical man who promises that fabulous, unbelievable things will happen to him.

James follows the advice of the man, creating a magical potion that results in a colossal peach and five human sized insects. They all embark on a fun-filled voyage, discovering what it really means to be a family.



Nicole Cukale is Excited to Play a Dramatic Role

Nicole Cukale, a second year musical theatre student from Farson, Wyoming, is so excited to play Ladahlord, “I am already a very dramatic person, so getting to play someone who is that times ten is really a freeing experience.”

Since Cukale has lived in the area her whole life, she has seen a multitude of shows here at Western.

“James is something really different than what I’ve seen here because it’s fun for kids, but also deals with some harder subjects.”



Quinten Loveland Sees Himself in the Grasshopper

Quinten Loveland, a first year musical theatre student from Nampa, Idaho, has loved playing the part of Grasshopper, “I definitely see myself in the Grasshopper. I tend to be a very positive person that loves to be in a group and loves helping others.”

Loveland has enjoyed seeing the creative process and construction of the story.

“I’ve really connected and felt support within my cast, and we have all become really good friends.”



Connecting with the Fun Aspects of the Story

Associate Professor of Musical Theatre and Voice, Eric-Richard de Lora, is excited to do a show that is full of so many twists and turns.

“There are so many surprises in this story – you have no idea where it’s going to go.”

De Lora is impressed with the cast, “This particular group of actors has really connected with the fun aspects of the story. They have the opportunity to be a little crazy and unnatural.”

De Lora hopes people connect with the theme of the show, “family isn’t just one thing, it’s something we create and something we construct with those around us.”



Ticket Information

Children under five are not be permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children, students and seniors.

For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, book through the Mustang Connections App or visit www.wwcc.wy.edu/tix.