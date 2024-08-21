Robert Andrew Chandler (July 3, 1959 – August 19, 2024)

Robert Andrew Chandler, 65, of Fish Haven, Idaho and Granger, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in American Falls, Idaho on July 3, 1959, to Donna (Davis) and Jack Chandler.

He worked several years in the oilfield and owning Robert’s Field Service. He later added a rental equipment business in Garden City, UT.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, son Jake, daughter Kendyl (Jake) Lee, granddaughter Chandler Lee, brothers Steve, Sam, Jeff, sisters Diane, and Toni as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Donations in Robert’s honor can be donated to the Gossner Cancer Center in 281 N 600 E Logan, Utah 84341.