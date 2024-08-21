Robert Andrew Chandler (July 3, 1959 – August 19, 2024)

Robert Andrew Chandler (July 3, 1959 – August 19, 2024)

Robert Andrew Chandler (July 3, 1959 - August 19, 2024)

Robert Andrew Chandler, 65, of Fish Haven, Idaho and Granger, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, after a battle with cancer.

He was born in American Falls, Idaho on July 3, 1959, to Donna (Davis) and Jack Chandler.

He worked several years in the oilfield and owning Robert’s Field Service. He later added a rental equipment business in Garden City, UT.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, son Jake, daughter Kendyl (Jake) Lee, granddaughter Chandler Lee, brothers Steve, Sam, Jeff, sisters Diane, and Toni as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Donations in Robert’s honor can be donated to the Gossner Cancer Center in 281 N 600 E Logan, Utah 84341.

Related Articles

Linda Marie Thomas (January 19, 1947 – August 10, 2024)

Linda Marie Thomas (January 19, 1947 – August 10, 2024)

Robert Gonzales (June 21,1954 – August 11, 2024)

Robert Gonzales (June 21,1954 – August 11, 2024)

Christopher Mark Corazza (May 25, 1961 – July 24, 2024)

Christopher Mark Corazza (May 25, 1961 – July 24, 2024)

Donald Andrew Carlson (November 7, 1935 – August 13, 2024)

Donald Andrew Carlson (November 7, 1935 – August 13, 2024)