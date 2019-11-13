Robert August Zueck (February 30, 1937 – November 10, 2019)

Robert ( Bob) August Zueck Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home in Beaver Dam, Arizona

He was born on February 20, 1937 to Emil and Jennie Avondet Zueck in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He lived on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rock Springs, WY until he and Jeanne Taylor Zueck got married on June 13, 1959.

In his youth he was a Boy Scout and had the opportunity to travel to Valley Forge to attend a Boy Scout Jamboree.

After graduation from Rock Springs High School in 1955, he worked with his father and grandfather at Zueck Transportation. He spent many years working and operating the company his grandfather, John, started in 1905.

As a member of the Wyoming Trucking Association, he was on the WTA board directors 2006 – 2007 and also served on the Safety Council in 1997. He also served 2 years on the North Side Bank Board of Directors. Bob was honored to be chosen for the Wyoming Trucking Association Pioneer Award in 2014.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spent many hours riding with his friends. He will be missed by everyone who knew him especially his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanne, his son Stephen Zueck, Rock Springs, WY, Daughter Rae Ann Clark Stanwood, WA, sister Barbara Jeanne Ohle, Denver, CO and three grandsons. Aaron Zueck, Grass Valley, CA, Chad Zueck and wife Sarah of Billings, MT, Bradley Clark and wife Kaitlyn, Sedro Woolley, WA.Bob is also survived by his cousins, Joe and Carolyn Secrist, Gene and Narcie Secrist, Bill and Tammy Secrist, Paul and Suzanne Grasso, Rena and Roy Royer and Alinda and Roger Bennett.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jennie Zueck, his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers: Robert Layos, David Guimmond, Stephen Zueck, Aaron Zueck, Chad Zueck, Bradley ClarkHonorary Pallbearers: Edward Andrews, Norvall Hall, Joe Secrist, Gene Secrist, Regis Mehal, Paul Grasso, Dale Inskeep, Jon Paul Padilla

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church, one hour prior to the Mass.

The family of Robert “Bob” August Zueck respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the charity of your choice.