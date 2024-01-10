Robert Austin Wiley (December 1, 1988-December 31, 2023)

Robert Austin Wiley, 35, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.

He was born Dec. 1, 1988 in Rock Springs; the son of Vance Wiley and Corene Vigil Wiley.

Austin attended schools in Green River and graduated from Expedition Academy in 2008.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, shopping, and watching movies. Austin was a huge history buff and a “rabid” Denver Broncos fan.

Survivors include his mother, Corene Wiley of Green River; one brother, Tyson Wiley of Dallas; one bonus brother, Xavier Funk of Michigan; two sisters, Miranda Morrow and husband Nick of Green River, and Tawnee Wiley of Green River; several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vance Wiley and fiancé, Angel Quigley

Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East St., Green River.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.