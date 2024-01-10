Robert Austin Wiley (December 1, 1988-December 31, 2023)

Robert Austin Wiley, 35, passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.
He was born Dec. 1, 1988 in Rock Springs; the son of Vance Wiley and Corene Vigil Wiley.
Austin attended schools in Green River and graduated from Expedition Academy in 2008.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, shopping, and watching movies. Austin was a huge history buff and a “rabid” Denver Broncos fan.
Survivors include his mother, Corene Wiley of Green River; one brother, Tyson Wiley of Dallas; one bonus brother, Xavier Funk of Michigan; two sisters, Miranda Morrow and husband Nick of Green River, and Tawnee Wiley of Green River; several aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vance Wiley and fiancé, Angel Quigley
Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East St., Green River.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.