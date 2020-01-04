Robert Ben Whisler (February 7, 1939 – November 30, 2019)

Robert Ben Whisler, 80, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He had been a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 45 years and retired to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mr. Whisler was born on February 7, 1939, in Hamburg, Iowa; the son of Glenn Whisler and Elsie Violet Doughtery.

He attended schools in Iowa and was a 1956 graduate of Bakersfield High School and Claremont Men’s College in California earning a degree in business.

Mr. Whisler married Eleanore Bonatto on September 19, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nevada, they were happily married for 55 years.

He owned and operated Whisler Chevrolet for 40 years until his retirement in 1995.

Mr. Whisler was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Community in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was a Member of the Shrine Club in Scottsdale and was elected to life membership in the Payson Elks Lodge.

Mr. Whisler enjoyed reading, watching football and basketball, playing dice, entertaining, barbecuing, cooking, and spending summers in Payson, Arizona. He also enjoyed the Barrett Jackson car auction.

Survivors include his wife Eleanore, two daughters; Andria Whisler Smith and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gianna Amneteg and husband Hokan of Milton, Georgia, two grandchildren; Bobbi Nikole Whisler of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mason Benjamin Whisler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother; Jimmie Dean Whisler.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 P.M. at the Holiday Inn Ball Room, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Another celebration of life to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on February 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following afterward at the 92nd Street Cafe, Scottsdale, Arizona.

