Robert (Bob) Bates (October 13, 1947 – July 25, 2020)

ST. GEORGE, UT – Robert (Bob) Bates passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, at the age of 72. Born on October 13, 1947, to Mellie Bartlett & Lonzo Bates in Clayton, NM.

The youngest of 8 children – Brothers – Jim (Jinnah) Bates of NM., L.B. (Linda) Bates of Rock Springs, WY., Sisters – Lucille (Bill) Schmidt of Thornton, CO., Kathy (Jake) Dunkle, Rudy (Ed) Root, Maggie (Ray) Beach, Laberta (Leroy) Reser of Washington. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Alexis, Clayton, Ashley & Skylar Bates of Utah, Kailyne Dickinson & Kalysta Bates of Rock Springs, WY, Devin Bates of Idaho, Shawn & Taylor Burch of Utah. Brother-in-laws: Jasper (Pat) Bryant, Melbra Bryant, sister-in-laws: Ruth Hines, Christine Chapman, Sherri Bryant, Pam Bryant and Sherry Bryant. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his father and mother, sisters: Lucille Schmidt, Maggie Beach, sister-in-law: Olive Bates, Mary and Brenda Bryant, brother-in-law: Leroy Reser, Bill Schmidt, Ed Root, JC, William, Raymond, Albert, Eugene, Gilbert and Billy Bryant.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

His first years were spent in Clayton, NM. Then the family moved to Mabton, WA where he attended schools & graduated in 1965, then attend college in Yakima, WA. Bob loved spending his summers on his uncle Oren’s ranches out of Clayton, NM. He joined the Army in 1966 and served in Korea.

Bob married Phyllis Bryant on May 19, 1972 in Guymon, OK. Together they raised 3 wonderful sons. Shane (Jana) Bates, Jeff (Mandi) Bates of Rock Springs, WY and Bobby Bates of Leeds, UT.

Bob and Phyllis began their married life in Guymon, OK, living in numerous states & finally settling in Rock Springs, WY for 27 years. Bob retired from SF Phosphates in 2005 & moved to St. George, UT. He loved his time spent with grandkids, family and friends as well as traveling the US and Mexico. He enjoyed many cruises in different countries, hunting, horse pack trips, camping, boating, kids sports especially Little League Baseball & Babe Ruth coaching his son’s teams for many years, where he was President of Little League. The highlight of his coaching was when the team took State Championship in Laramie, WY and earning a trip to National Championship in Prince George, Canada.

Through his marriage with Phyllis, Bob became a Christian in The First Southern Baptist Church in Washington, UT where they found wonderful friendship and fellowship.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at The First Southern Baptist Church at: 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Washington City, Ut with Pastor John Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery with Military Honors at 1777 S. Dixie Dr St. George, Utah

Funeral Home is Pineview Mortuary in St George, Utah

You may share you memories and condolences online.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to support Memory Matters Utah.

To donate, please go to

www.memorymattersutah.org, in honor of Robert Bates