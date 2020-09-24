Robert (Bob) Bundy (September 14, 1966 – September 20, 2020)

Robert (Bob) Bundy, 54, passed away September 20, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming. He was a resident of Lander for the past 16 years.

Robert was born September 14, 1966, to John Allen Bundy and Vonnie Jo (Pedersen) Cartwright in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He graduated from Rock Springs High School class of 1984 before attending the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1989 with a BS in Electrical Engineering and later in 1995 with a Juris Doctorate from the school of law.

Bob was happiest spending time with his family and friends in the outdoors, while teaching his son Paden to camp and fish.

He left behind his son Daniel Paden Bundy, and the love of his life Lisa Haase. He is also survived by his father John “Al” Bundy, his mother Vonnie Jo Cartwright, brothers Carl (Patricia) Bundy of Las Vegas, Nevada and John (Stacey) Bundy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, nephew Carl Bundy Jr. , niece Vanna Barajas-Brown as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held October 3, 2020, at the gazebo in the Lander City Park beginning at noon.

The family requests that COVID-19 guidelines are followed.