Robert “Bob” D. Parton (November 13, 1959 – May 26, 2024)

Robert “Bob” D. Parton, 64, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024 with his wife by his side, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Bob died following a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 13, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Robert O. Parton and Doris Jean Zancanella.

Bob attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1978. He then went on to attend The University of Wyoming where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Bob married his soulmate, Janelle Bertagnolli, July 21, 1984 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He dutifully served his community for 30 years as a police officer with the City of Rock Springs, retiring in January of 2014.

Bob enjoyed traveling and decorating for the holidays, but he enjoyed the process of planning the events even more. Trips with Bob were truly special, with attention paid to every detail of the trip. Holiday decorating, especially for Christmas, was quite the experience. Bob began planning months in advance. These plans included new themes, placement of decorations, and a schedule of what was to be done each day.

Most of all, Bob loved his family. He was proud of his children, their accomplishments, and that they had started their own families and traditions.

Bob was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Janelle Parton of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Christopher Parton and wife Kathryn of Rosenberg, Texas; one daughter, Carolyn Love and husband Jesse Love of Mesa, Arizona; one brother, Ronald K. Parton and wife Patricia of Casper, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Paul A. Bertagnolli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Lily Elizabeth Parton and Claire Olivia Parton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Doris Parton and niece Katlin Parton.

Following cremation, no services will be held at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to The Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.