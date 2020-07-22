Robert “Bob” Dewar (July 17, 1957 – July 17, 2020)

Robert “Bob” Dewar, passed away at his home at the age of 63. Bob was born July 17th 1957 to Robert and Janet Dewar of Lyman.

Bob’s favorite place in the world was San Francisco, where he lived for several years in his 30’s. Bob did many different jobs, but working at the local cable company was his favorite job. He was fondly known as the cable guy by many around town.

Bob had always had a passion for cars and motorcycles, particularly vintage models.

Bob is preceded in death by his mother, father and his favorite dog Sammy. Bob is survived by his brother Eugene (Jenney) Dewar, sister Gail (Reed) Thomas; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Fort Bridger cemetery Friday, July 24 at 11 am. Condolences may be expressed at www.crandallfhevanston.com.