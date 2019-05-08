Robert “Bob” Harry Scott (March 10, 1944 – May 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Robert “Bob” Harry Scott, 75, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mr. Scott died following a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 10, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Harry E. Scott and Lorraine Mather Scott.

Mr. Scott attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and was a graduate of the Pocatello High School with the class of 1962. He was a United States National Guard Veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict, and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

Mr. Scott married Lamar Dunn on June 18, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Scott was employed by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as the Chief Financial Officer for 24 years. He retired in May 2004. Subsequently, he served on the Board of Directors for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Community Solutions Team for United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

He was an avid fisherman who loved to tinker around on his boat, The Firefly, and made his own lures. He had lots of fishing tales.

Survivors include his wife Lamar Scott of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons, Todd Thomson of Jacksonville, Florida, Timothy Scott of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Fran Larsh of Boise, Idaho and Morgan Cappellotti of Denver, Colorado as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry E. Scott and Lorraine Mather Scott, his step-mother, Yvonne Larsen Scott, one son, Mark Scott and brother Michael Scott.

The family of Bob Scott respectfully suggest donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 am Monday, May 13, 2019 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday May 12, 2019 at the Vase Chapel. Friends may call at the Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield, Pocatello, Idaho on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 am.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 11:30 am, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

