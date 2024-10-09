Robert “Bob” James Wamsley (December 9, 1940 – October 3, 2024)

Robert “Bob” James Wamsley, age 83, passed away on October 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bob was born on December 9, 1940, in Ogden, Utah, to Robert Clayton Wamsley and Annie Stuart Wamsley.

Bob grew up in Woodruff, Utah, where as a teenager he worked as a cowboy on local ranches. Bob often reflected on the life lessons learned from those for whom he worked, “Uncle Vern” in particular. He graduated from Rich County High School in 1958 and attended Utah State University, studying Music Theory. After college, Bob took a job as a hard rock miner, traveling the west as a “Tramp Miner” before finally taking up the trade of mechanic. Although largely self-taught, Bob was widely admired for his unmatched ability to fix anything and his vast mechanical knowledge. His skills and knowledge took him all over the world to different mine sites in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Indonesia and Alaska to name a few. He had a passion for muscle cars, and his black 1962 Pontiac is still fondly remembered by those who knew him. Bob married Dorothy Kiever, and together they had five children. They later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In his later years, Bob worked as a truck driver for Komatsu, hauling oversize and overweight loads. He retired at the age of 80, no longer wanting to chain up the semi to access the mines. His work ethic and dedication were legendary.

Bob was a member of Elko Masonic Lodge #15, a Shriner, a York Rite Mason, and a Charter Member of the South Pass Wyoming Historical Lodge.

He is survived by children James Kay Wamsley (Alisa), William Vernon Wamsley (Companion Misty), Kelly Sue Brink, Joseph Bruce Wamsley, and Daughter-in-Law Shannon Wamsley (Jeff – deceased); grandchildren Camie Bozner, Celeste Black (Billy), Carina Wamsley, Stephen Wamsley (Alexandra), Natasha Wamsley (Companion Kelly), Mandi Campos (Nate), Christopher Brink, Tiffiny Wamsley, Jeffrey Wamsley, Curtis Wamsley, Jessica Wamsley, Karson Wamsley, and Kruz Wamsley; his brother Stuart Wamsley (Diane) and sister Louise Latimer (Ed); his faithful dog Zeke, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kent (infant) and Curt, and son Jeffrey Wamsley.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:45 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am on Monday, October 14, 2024, at Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, Wyoming. Burial and graveside services will follow at the Woodruff, Utah cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. www.shrinerschildren.org.