Robert “Bob” Orin Sell (September 20, 1941 – July 27, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Robert “Bob” Orin Sell, 77, of Green River, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born September 20, 1941 in Powell, Wyoming, the son of Lenard and Osie Sell. He was a graduate of Meeteetse High School.

Bob married LaVonne Coursey in Green River on August 7, 1965.

Survivors include his wife LaVonne Sell; daughters Kelli Lennon, Sarah Banks and husband Mike, Bobbi Tucker and fiancé Mark Smith; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father in-law, sister, brother in-laws, niece and nephew.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark Street, Green River. Military Honors and luncheon to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.