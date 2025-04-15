Robert (Bob) Rasmussen (October 3, 1943 – March 9, 2025)

Robert (Bob) Rasmussen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025 in Chandler, Arizona with his loving wife Sandy by his side. His passing followed a courageous battle with dementia.

Born in Watertown, South Dakota, on October 3, 1943, to Marvin and Adeline Rasmussen, Bob spent his formative years in Clark, South Dakota, and graduated from Clark County High School in 1961. He furthered his education at the South Dakota School of Mines, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and later received a master’s degree of business administration degree from the University of South Dakota.

Shortly after receiving his undergraduate degree, he met Sandra Jo Dunlap, while working in Gillette. He was called to serve in the U.S. Army in 1966 and spent a year in Vietnam serving in the Army Corps of Engineers. After his two years of service, he returned and married Sandra on August 11, 1968 in Gillette.

Bob utilized his engineering expertise during his 27-year tenure in Rock Springs, where he initially worked for Questar as a petroleum engineer and later transitioned into the role of an environmental engineer prior to his retirement in October 1998.

Bob loved watching his kids and grandkids compete in sports and all other activities. He was always their biggest fan, cheering them on from the sidelines. He was proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a great role model and taught them the importance of hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship. He will be missed by his family and friends, but his legacy will live on through them.

Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand — “Bob, doing Bob things!” He was active in the Rock Springs Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Society of Petroleum Engineers, where he organized and ran golf tournaments for over 25 years for associates in the oil industry throughout the Rocky Mountain states.

A passionate runner, Bob could be found running the trails and roads of Wyoming and Arizona no matter the weather. He enjoyed competing in numerous 5Ks, 10Ks, and marathons over the years, and he achieved his goal of qualifying for and running in the Boston Marathon. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and golfing. He also enjoyed coaching and watching all sports, from little league through college. Bob was a devoted fan of the Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoyed attending games with family over the years.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Rasmussen, children Robyn (Audrea Walters), Rodney (Randi) and Ryan, grandchildren Laramie, Kylan and Alex Rasmussen-Walters and his brothers Cordy (Diane) Rasmussen and Dean (Linda Halvorson) Rasmussen plus many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Adeline and Marvin Rasmussen, his brother Arlyn Rasmussen and his sister Ardella Hahn.

There will be a celebration of life on June 28, 2025 in Star Valley Ranch. Please get outside and take a walk or a run in remembrance of Bob.