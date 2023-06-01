Robert “Bob” Wilford Beardall (April 1, 1950 – May 27, 2023)

Robert “Bob” Wilford Beardall passed away peacefully at the Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah on May 27, 2023, and returned to his sweetheart Catherine “Cathie” Lynn Timmerman and several other loved ones who’ve passed away prior.

A jokester from the beginning, Bob was born on April 1, 1950, in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was the second born child of Bert Richard and Norma LaVern Minchey Beardall (Pulsipher). He married his wife Cathie Timmerman on February 28, 1981. Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bob and Cathie were sealed in the Jordan River Temple after Cathie’s death on their thirty-first wedding anniversary in 2012.

Bob was known for always having a pocketful of balloons, which he used to entertain his young friends (and young at heart) with making balloon animals. Some of his hobbies included stained glass, woodcrafting, beading, and leather tooling, and tying flies. He enjoyed German Chocolate cake, BBQ, and listening to the blues.

He is preceded in death by his sweetheart Catherine (Cathie) Timmerman Beardall, his parents, his step-father Raymond Dwayne Pulsipher, his older brother Bert Duane Beardall, younger siblings Paul, Norma Jean, and an unnamed brother, as well as his father-in-law William Eugene Timmerman, and brother-in-law Tim Timmerman.

He is survived by his children Raposa Kasklesh, Portland, OR; Andrew “Drew” Beardall, Green River, WY; mother-in-law Jean Lindsay, Salt Lake City, UT; sister-in-law Christine Kristiansen, Salt Lake City, UT; brother-in-law Michael D. Timmerman, Carson, NV; sister-in-law Lori Beardall, Orem, UT; step-siblings Alan Pulsipher, Greentown, IN; Don Pulsipher, Springville, UT; and nieces and nephews, Melissa (Alma) Jeppson, Lindsay Smith and partner Kirk Flegal, Jorden Kristiansen, Chad Timmerman, David Timmerman, Ryan (Glorajean) Beardall, Kristen Beardall, and Michelle (Nathan) Peterson, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and special friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S 400 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660, where he will be interred next to his parents and wife.

A memorial will be held in Green River, Wyoming on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the LDS Stake Center, located at 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, WY, 82935.