Robert ‘Bobby’ Layne Todd (March 12, 1990 – May 12, 2025)

Robert “Bobby” Layne Todd, 35, passed away Monday, May 12, 2025 in Rock Springs

Bobby was born March 12, 1990 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to James “Jim” “JT” Todd and Anita Muir Todd.

Bobby married Mariah Fitzgerald June 25, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A true Wyoming native, Bobby attended schools in Rock Springs graduating with the class of 2008 from Rock Springs High School. His journey continued with a brief but impactful career at PacifiCorp, where he worked for two and a half years as a helper. He previously worked for Halliburton and Peak Disposal.

After many years volunteering for the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, he eventually joined the committee.

Bobby enjoyed video games as not only a hobby, but a connection to friends both near and far. Listening to music was a passion and outlet that filled his life with expression. He never passed up the opportunity to attend a concert. Not only was Bobby a loving husband, son, brother, friend, he was an amazing stepfather who supported and rooted for his stepson in all of his sports and schooling.

Survivors include his wife, Mariah Fitzgerald-Todd of Rock Springs and her son, Alexander Thomas Greaves; his mother, Anita Todd of Rock Springs; one brother, Cody Todd and wife Kelsey of Rock Springs; one sister, Jami Kennah and husband LaMar of Carpenter; father and mother-in-law, Gregg and Dannie Fitzgerald of Rock Springs; mother-in-law, Tawnya Cantu of Oregon; two brothers-in-law, Jeff Brittain and wife Laura of Rock Springs, Kevin Brittain and wife Heather of Bend, Oregon; one sister-in-law, Misty Hoxey of Rock Springs; two uncles, John Todd and wife Peggy of Twin Falls, Idaho, Lynn Muir and wife Marilyn of Rock Springs; four nephews, James Kennah, Ethan Kennah, Aiden Kennah and Jaxxten Todd as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim “JT” Todd; paternal grandparents, Robert and Shirli Todd; maternal grandparents, Lynn and Juanita Muir; and three uncles Terry Todd, Gary Muir and Val Muir.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bobby’s name to Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, 736 Massachusetts Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

We invited the family and friends to share their memories and extend their condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Bobby’s loving spirit and endless sense of humor will forever be alive in the hearts of all those he touched. May he rest in peace.