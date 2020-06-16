Robert Charles LeFaivre (February 15, 1932 – June 11, 2020)

Robert Charles LeFaivre, 88, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Rocky Mountain Health Care in Evanston, Wyoming following a lengthy illness.

Mr. LeFaivre was born in New Castle, Wyoming on February 15, 1932, the son of Jerome LeFaivre and Katherine Howell. He attended schools in New Castle, Wyoming and was a graduate of New Castle High School with the class of 1950.

Mr. LeFaivre married Patricia Ann Huntley and they later divorced. He was a photographer while serving as United States Navy Veteran. Mr. LeFaivre was an owner operator of Western Aggregate of Mineral and Rock. His interests included geology and mining.

Survivors include his former wife, Pat LeFaivre of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Mark LeFaivre and wife Carla of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters, Julie Ann LeFaivre of Florida and Jeanne Marie Wilks of Kailua, Hawaii, seven grandchildren, Cheyenne L, Jamie Knudsen, Lexie Cahill, Ian Wilks, Zoe Wilks, Hunter Freeman LeFaivre and Haley Kathleen LeFaivre.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and no services will be held at his request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.