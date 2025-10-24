Robert Clifford Leeper Jr “Hopper” ( March 10, 1960 – October 20, 2025)

Robert Clifford Leeper Jr “Hopper” passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona.

Hopper was born in Diamondville on March 10, 1960 to Robert and Violet (Hubert) Leeper. He attended schools in Rock Springs. Hopper married Edith Stephens in 1978 they had two daughters and later divorced.

Later, Hopper met the great love of his life Anne Lively. They married on July 4, 1996 and began their great adventure. They spent the first eight years of their marriage traveling across the country following the big crawler cranes. Hopper and Anne settled in Arizona in 2004 becoming permanent desert rats.

Hopper started running cranes at the age of 18 where he excelled as an exceptional crane operator. He worked on many power plants, refineries, the Denver Pepsi Center, water treatment plants and too many projects to list.

Hopper’s passions included fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycles, sprint car racing and a recently acquired love of drones, but most importantly, he loved his puppies and the family and friends he held dear. He was extremely proud of his daughter Tiffany and her family.

Hopper had an intuitive skill when it came to mechanics, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or get running again. He was known for fixing and restoring race cars, motorcycles, boats and many other vehicles. Hopper was also a master fisherman, the fish hated to see him coming.

Hopper was a wonderful husband, father, poppy, son, brother, uncle and friend. Most who knew him loved his sense of humor and were often victims of a prank. Those he held close he loved fiercely. If you were his friend, you knew he was a gentle giant who would do anything for you.

Hopper’s absence is as big as his personality, felt deeply by all his loved ones and all who knew him. The void he has left will never be filled.

Hopper is survived by his best friend and soulmate, his wife Anne; puppies Maxx, Gunny and Bruno; daughter Tiffany, her husband Dakota Frank; grandchildren Liam and Everlee; sister Debra Cornman (Robert); nephews Chad and Ryan Cornman, all of Rock Springs. He also left behind many cousins and friends he loved greatly.

Hopper was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Misty Ann and his puppies Zona and Butch.

A celebration of his life will be held in Apache Junction on Sunday, October 26th. There will also be a celebration held in Rock Springs, Wyoming sometime in the summer of 2026.