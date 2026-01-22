Robert Craig Faller (August 15, 1968 - January 17, 2026).

Robert Craig Faller, 57, passed away suddenly at his home in Rock Springs, on January 17, 2026. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for the past 13 years.

Rob was born on August 15, 1968, in Port Hueneme, California to Robert Frank Faller and Bonnie Sue Merrill (Faller).

He attended school in Fort Myers, Florida and Rock Springs.

Rob had his first son, Tyler, with Donna Stayer in 1990. Later Rob married DeeAnne Faller on February 13, 1996. Together they had their daughter, Kali. During their marriage, Rob cared for his two stepsons, David and Colin Bruin. He worked in the construction industry and owned a handyman business in Indiana with DeeAnne.

Rob enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also loved four-wheeling and camping.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Sue Burkholder (Merrill); his son, Tyler Faller and wife Meranda; his daughter, Kali Barrett and husband Gage; his brothers, Griff Daniel Acker and Jerry Lee Burkholder; and his grandchildren, Raelynn Faller, Jensen Barrett, and Parker Barrett.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Frank Faller; his grandmother, Adela Ruiz; and his aunt, Roxanne Merrill.

Cremation will take place and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Rosary Vigil will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

