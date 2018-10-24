Robert D. “Bob” Carlson (January 6, 1930 – October 14, 2018)

PINEDALE — Robert D. “Bob” Carlson, 88, passed away 0ctober 14, 2018 at his home in Pinedale.

Bob was born January 6, 1930 in Laramie Wyoming to Reuben “Bob” and Hazel (Doyle) Carlson. Bob lived his entire life in Pinedale, the closest place to heaven.

He was affectionately nick named “Swede” because of his Swedish heritage and loved everything about Pinedale and the surrounding Wind River Mountains.

Bob spent his youth shadowing his Uncle Art Doyle who taught him to hunt and fish. Bob graduated in 1948 from Pinedale High School where he excelled at football, basketball and track.

He was known as Pinedale’s own “Charles Atlas”. Bob received a scholarship to play football at the University of Wyoming but chose instead to join the U.S. Airforce where he served for several years.

Bob met the love of his life, Miriam Grinder and the two were married November 2, 1955 in Pinedale. Together they raised 3 children Brent, Bruce and Colleen.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Hazel Carlson and his son, Bruce D. Carlson. He is survived by his wife, Miriam; children Brent Carlson and Colleen Demel (Kent); 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother Dan Carlson (Pam) and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned for next summer.