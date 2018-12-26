Robert Davis (April 2, 1953 – December 24, 2018)

MURRAY, UT — Robert Davis, 65, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 at the Landmark Hospital in Murray, Utah. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 40 years.

He was born on April 2, 1953 in Payson, Utah the son of George Preston Davis and Marva Twitchell Davis.

Bob attended schools in Utah and was a Spanish Fork High School graduate with the class of 1971. He attended Utah Technical College and received an associate’s degree as an Electrician.

He married JoAnn Garrett on April 28, 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bob was employed by General Chemical as an electrician for many years and retired in August 2002.

His interests included woodworking, playing and watching basketball, playing cards, and he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of Green River, Wyoming, two sons, Bryce Davis and wife Maranda and Ken Davis both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Preston Davis and wife Dixie of Utah, one sister, Carrie Dart of Utah, two grandchildren Mykenzy Davis and Gage Davis, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Carla Herbert and Peggy Dunnivan.

Funeral services are pending. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.