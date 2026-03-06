Robert Dee Bybee (April 22, 1954 - February 26, 2026).

Robert Dee Bybee died in Utah following a brief illness Feb. 26, 2026. He was born April 22, 1954.

He is survived by his children Karl Bybee wife Roya, Daphne Sheets husband Daniel of Rock Springs, Robert Bybee II of Hampstead, North Carolina and William Bybee wife Andrea of Willimington, North Carolina. He has 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is survived by six sisters, Carrol Anderson, Candace Bybee, Connie Alter, Gigit and Gary Shultz, Carla and Bryce Adams and Cheryl and Jerry Burgess; along with too many nieces and nephews to list.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandy Bybee, both parents Thomas and Dot Bybee, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Butch Brauburger, and brothers Thomas Bybee and Jim Daniels.

A celebration of life will take place for family only.