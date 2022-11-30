Robert E. Loshonkohl (December 12, 1957 – November 24, 2022)

Robert E. Loshonkohl, 64, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. Mr. Loshonkohl was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 9 years and former resident of Washington.

He was born December 12, 1957 in Forks, Washington, the son of Bob Loshonkohl and Patsy Barker.

He attended schools in Washington.

Robert married Melissa Price in 2013 in Sequim, Washington.

He worked at Nabors for 33 years until his retirement in 2016.

Robert enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, 4-wheeling, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Loshonkohl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Patsy Sinclair of Sequim, Washington; one son, Evan Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Sara Fahrnkopf of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Bonnie Richards of Sequim, Washington; grandparents, Alva and Helen Burdick of Washington; three grandchildren, Emma, Connor, Raelynn, and one nephew, Tony.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Ernie and Emily Barker, two uncles, Russ Burdick, Ken Burdick and wife Helen.

Following cremation; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com